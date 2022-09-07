Check out Detroit’s sneaker culture

Whether you call them sneakers, kicks, gym shoes or something else, they have a cult following around the world. However, you don’t have to travel far to see some of the most exclusive options. You can get your fill at Two18, a sneaker store in Detroit’s Eastern Market.

Roland Coit, the owner of Two18, says people come to them for the coolest and most different shoes. Coit says he takes pride in being “the spot” where people go. Coit’s passion for sneaker culture comes from when he was growing up watching his favorite athletes, like Michael Jordan. Now he’s sharing that love for sneakers with the next generation.

Coit showcased some of Two18′s sneaker collection on “Live in the D”, including the exclusive J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 shoes and Serena Williams Air Force 1 shoes. Coit says they also carry the most exclusive sneakers by brands like Adidas, New Balance and Saucony. Watch the video above to see Coit debut the Two18 Air Jordan 2 sneakers for the first time.

Two18 is located at 1400 E. Fisher Freeway in Detroit.