Catch up with Grammy nominated singer Kem before his concert this weekend

There was a lot of excitement on “Live In The D” today because we were joined by three-time Grammy nominee, Detroit singer Kem, who will be performing in town this weekend. Not only do you have a chance to enjoy his music, but you will also be a part of something that you will be able to enjoy for years to come.

Kem says his favorite thing about being back home in Detroit is just being back in Detroit. He also mentioned the people, the fall weather, which he describes as his favorite time of year because to the color change, and the food joints, such as Beans and Cornbread and Vicki’s Bar-B-Q.

The singer is celebrating 20 years on the Motown label, which he says is amazing. He said he has been telling his team and family for the past few months that he hasn’t had a “real job” in 20 years.

Kem is coming off a sold-out tour, but there’s something extra going on at his show this weekend. He will be recording a live album for the first time at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater. People had been asking him for years to record a live album, and he thought it would be right to do it in Detroit to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album “Kemistry,” which he says was built on the love of the city.

Fans can expect to have the time of their lives by getting into their groove and getting their “Love Calls” on. His mission, he says, is not just to put on a show, but also give people an experience.

You can see Kem at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10.

Watch the video above for the full interview.