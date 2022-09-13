This famous comedian brings his “Fancy Rascal” tour to Detroit

Craig Ferguson on Live in the D

Scottish actor and comedian Craig Ferguson is a two-time Emmy Award winner and three-time Grammy nominee. He was the host of “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” from 2005 to 2015 where he was presented the Peabody award in 2009.

Today, he joined Jason Carr on “Live in the D” to discuss his career and upcoming performance in Detroit.

Carr asked Ferguson to recall his favorite part about hosting “The Late Late Show” where he emphasized the relationships and friendships he built.

“I think probably it was the ability to meet extraordinary people. You get to meet your idols, and sometimes they become friends,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson will be performing at the Music Hall Center on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m..

To learn more, watch the video above.