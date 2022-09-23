This sweet spot will have you falling for their seasonal flavors

The Sweet Spot USA is known for its funnel cakes. Some of the popular choices include banana split, biscoff cookie butter, strawberry shortcake, and nutella and oreos. Wendy and Layla Taha joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss the unique items on their menu.

New to the menu includes an apple pie caramel and a pumpkin pie funnel cake. Decorating the pumpkin pie funnel cake, Wendy added a scoop of pumpkin pie soft-serve and topped it off with biscoff cookies, hot caramel syrup, and whipped cream.

According to Layla, The Sweet Spot USA also offers a variety of soft-serve flavors.

“All of our ice cream, like I said, is homemade. We make it with fresh ingredients so over here we have our very berry, which is a mix of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, then here we have our lemon, this is an orange cream, so it’s kind of like a creamsicle, chocolate, and then this is our mango which is our #1 best seller,” Layla said.

They also offer smoothies including strawberry banana, very berry, and mango-pineapple.

“Our smoothies are made with all-natural fruit. We don’t put ice and water in any of our smoothies, no added sugar,” Wendy said.

