How to keep your pets safe in case of an emergency

You never know when an emergency may strike such as a flood or other disaster so you should be prepared in case you have to evacuate, and that includes preparing to evacuate your pets.

Devan Bianco with Michigan Humane joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to provide some pointers and introduce a new pet in need of a home.

According to Bianco, pet owners should take the following precautions in case of an emergency:

· Prepare an emergency “go bag” with medical records, medications, and a 2-week supply of food

· Make sure your animal’s ID tags and microchips are updated with current and accurate information

· Identify pet-friendly hotels or friends and family to stay with

Fibby, a three-month-old kitten, is this week’s Pet Of The Week. Bianco said any home would be a good fit for Fibby who loves attention.

“Any home for her is going to be good. She does love attention so maybe someone that may be working from home or someone who’s around a lot to give her that attention she wants and desperately needs,” said Bianco.

The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s pet.

To learn more, watch the video above.