Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the past few months, you have probably noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show you how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.

Kenneth Taylor, owner of Shoe Doctor Sneaker Laundry, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to share more details.

Taylor began nine years ago in his basement. “I am a sneakerhead,” Taylor said. “I had 50 pairs of shoes in my basement that were dirty, and 10 years ago, the local repair shops didn’t service gym shoes.”

Since shoe repair shops refused to clean them, he started his own business.

The Shoe Doctor shared some pointers on how to maintain your sneakers at home. First, he says, fill a bowl with water, add dishwashing liquid, and scrub it down with a sponge. Next, wipe it down with a towel. If you have scuffs on your sneakers, he recommends rubbing the scuff with alcohol on a cloth.

If you have sneakers with complex materials, he recommends bringing them to his shop because you may have complications such as color bleeding.

Taylor’s company finished in second place in a competitive competition this year and won $100,000 on Revolt TV’s “Bet on Black.” Target sponsored the competition, which was created to help the black community. The competition determined which black small businesses had the most impact on the community.

“As you can see, you have to put two shoes on your feet every single day,” Taylor said.

The Shoe Doctor Sneaker Laundry has two Michigan locations: one in Detroit at 18701 Livernois and one in Roseville at 19351 E 10 Mile. There’s also a store near Lenox Mall in Atlanta, Georgia.

Visit the Shoe Doctor website for additional information.

Watch the video above to see before and after pictures of sneakers, as well as a cleaning demonstration and the complete interview.