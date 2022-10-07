Her R&B performance won’t miss a beat

Are you an R&B music fan? Lucky for you, R&B artists will be taking the stage at Little Caesars Arena on October 15th at 7 p.m. The Millennium Tour: Turned Up! is coming to Detroit so singer, and songwriter, Keri Hilson joined Tati Amare on “Live In The D” to discuss the upcoming performance.

The concert will feature more than a dozen acts with performers such as Bow Wow, Mario, Sammie, Pleasure P, and Hilson.

According to Hilson, it has been a great opportunity to tour with multiple artists.

“Backstage, there’s always a bonding that occurs, and so when we’re not on vocal rest and able to enjoy each other and share stories, that is always the highlight for me,” said Hilson. “You get to feel like, wow, we’ve gone through a lot of the same stuff, and we really are more alike than we are different, and those moments I live for.”

Hilson said her fans can expect new music releases from her soon and some collaborations with other artists.

“I don’t want to be held to a timeline. I would just like to put out my music when it feels right to do so, but I’ve got amazing music, it’s what I do, if I may toot my own horn, I have really been in my bag. I’ve been away for a while and I’m ready to come back with a serious bang,” said Hilson.

VIP passes and concert tickets are still available. To learn more, watch the video above.