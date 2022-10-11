Meet the hair stylist behind Lizzo’s Emmy win

Native Detroiter Lizzo’s Emmy win was significant in more ways than one. Her show, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” was named best competitive program. But did you know that the series’ hair stylist was born and raised in Detroit and has an Eastpointe salon?

Chantelle Mosley, owner of Bella Sky Beauty Salon, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss her incredible journey alongside her assistant, Sidney Flowers, and hair model Deja Banks.

According to Mosley, working with Lizzo was amazing. “She really touches my heart, and she touches the hearts of so many. That’s why we were able to win that Emmy,” said Mosley. She said what they did affected many people and that she was grateful to be a part of it.

Mosley said that her business is about healthy hair care and giving women the knowledge they need to keep their hair growing. She hopes to educate women on the best hair care products, proper application techniques, and solutions to common hair problems, including alopecia, postpartum shedding, and others.

The owner of Bella Sky Beauty Salon examines the hair follicles using a scalp analysis machine on her clients to determine what is occurring. It reveals whether or not new hair is being produced, what stage of the hair growth cycle it is in, and whether or not there is potential for regrowth.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Mosley is giving away a variety of hair care products from Bella Sky Beauty, including castor oil shampoo, herbal remedy shampoo, growth oil, sea moss, leave-in conditioner, scalp massagers, and satin-lined caps.

Check out Hair By Tell on Instagram and the Bella Sky Beauty website for additional details.

Watch the video above to see how the scalp analysis machine is used, as well as the whole interview.