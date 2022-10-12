How to improve your homes air quality this fall

We’ll all be spending more time indoors this season, which means you’ll want fresh, clean air in your home for you and your family. You may be unaware of how much dust and dirt has accumulated that you cannot see.

Chris Pelino, president of Pure Ducts Air Duct Cleaning, appeared on “Live in the D” with co-host Tati Amare to talk about how to prepare your home for fall.

Pure Ducts Air Duct Cleaning, according to Pelino, is a full-service air duct service company based in Rochester Hills. The company handles commercial, residential, and industrial airduct cleaning, as well as dryer vent cleaning and other services for houses.

Pelino said that dust and dirt are all over the house and that his team discovers it in the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, supply vents, and return duct work. He also stated that if there is dust inside the home, they will find it and remove it. He said that the teams also find strange things like food, pop and beer cans, bottles, toys, cell phones, and more.

When the cleaning staff come, they will introduce themselves and go over the process with the residents. Then they will take a huge hose from their truck and run it into your home’s HVAC system, where they will use various tools to extract the dirt and dust.

Pelino advises people to have their ducts evaluated on a regular basis to ensure that they are safe and healthy for themselves and their family. He adds that people should get their ducts cleaned at least every five years, and sooner if they suffer from allergies or asthma.

In terms of maintenance, Pelino says the HVAC system is your home’s lungs, and you should have a professional inspect your furnace to ensure everything is in working order. As a homeowner, he recommends changing your air filter every three months, nine months, or a year, depending on the filter. Finally, he said that his business should come in every five years to remove all the dust to make sure everything is healthy.

To learn more about Pure Ducts Air Duct Cleaning and to arrange an appointment, click or tap here.