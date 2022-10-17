3 things to consider when choosing the right Medicare Plan

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Something significant occurred over the weekend that affected millions of Americans, including those in the area.

On Saturday, Medicare open enrollment began. The whole process can be pretty confusing.

Debbie Stroup, a Michigan Medicare specialist, joined “Live in the D” to help people choose the right plan, whether they have already chosen one or are trying to figure out which one is best.

“This is the time when they can pick a new plan,” Stroup said.

She added that Medicare Open Enrollment began on Oct. 15 and will end on Dec. 7.

According to Stroup, it is important to base your decision on facts rather than emotions, such as what family members, ads, or junk mail persuaded you to choose. She did, however, mention three factors to consider while selecting a Medicare plan:

A complete list of doctors A comprehensive list of medications The pharmacist’s name and address

Stroup said that using a Medicare specialist is free and that the only thing you pay for is “attention.” Every year, Medicare trains the specialists to conduct enrollments throughout the state of Michigan and to understand the majority of the plans.

When you visit with a specialist with all of your medicines and doctor lists, they will devise a plan that works for everyone without any exclusions. She added if you are currently enrolled in a plan, you have until Dec. 7 to switch.

When it comes to assisting people in enrolling in Medicare, Stroup says she is passionate because people have earned the right to be on Medicare and to not have to worry about medical insurance.

You can call Stroup at 248-227-0347 or go to Michigan Medicare Specialist to get a free Medicare analysis.