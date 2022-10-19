DYC heads back to the national stage

We’ve seen the Detroit Youth Choir (DYC) rise to the top during their appearance on “America’s Got Talent”, and with many new opportunities that have opened up for them since then. Now the choir is returning to the national stage.

The DYC will be appearing on “AGT All-Stars”, according to DYC Artistic Director Anthony White. He said it’s a reunion type competition. White went on to say it will be very memorable for the new kids in the choir.

Appearing in the national spotlight is just one way that being in the DYC can impact a young person’s life. DYC alum Alaysha Chavis said being part of the choir has shaped her life. Chavis told “Live In The D” host Tati Amare that it’s been the only thing that’s driven her to just be herself, step into her creativeness, and just enjoy life.

There will be a special fundraising event to help continue the brilliance of the choir and its impact on young singers. The 2nd Annual Detroit Youth Choir Gala will be held at The Roostertail in Detroit from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th. The gala will include a performance from the DYC, along with food and dancing. “Live In The D” host Tati Amare will emcee the event. Watch the video above to find out how you can get tickets and attend the DYC’s gala.