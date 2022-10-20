Check out these fun things to do around the D this weekend

It will be a lovely, warm weekend! There are many events for everyone to attend. A little more than a week remains until Halloween, but the kids may start stocking up on treats now.

We’ll start with the Macomb County Harvestfest. The event will include trick-or-treating stations, food trucks, bounce houses, and other attractions. The whole family is invited to dress up for the occasion. The Harvestfest will take place at Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23.

If you’re looking for more Halloween excitement, then you should check out Midtown. The Treats in the Streets event will be held at the Detroit Historical Museum. Trick-or-treating will be allowed in the streets of old Detroit for children of all ages and their families. Crafts and entertainment will also be available. The event is free with registration and takes place on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Then there’ll be something for the adults. The Detroit Fall Beer Fest takes place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Eastern Market and is one of the largest all-Michigan beer tasting events. The 13th annual event features food from Detroit eateries as well as live music. A variety of beers from Michigan breweries will also be available.

Finally, the Michigan Science Center is often a destination for families, but on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a cool event for those 21 and older called the Mi-Sci After Dark Halloween Party. The event will include local beers, party games, and the evening’s DJ, Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter. There will also be a costume contest, creepy chemistry shows, and other events.

