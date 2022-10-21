Get a good laugh this weekend in Detroit

Are you looking for a good laugh this weekend? Stand-up comedian, Alex Thomas, joined Jason Carr on “Live In The D” to discuss the upcoming performance, and his ongoing projects.

There will be four shows with Thomas and others over the next three days at Bert’s Warehouse Theater located at 2739 Russell Street.

Thomas is also recognized for working on shows such as “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The Jamie Foxx Show”, and “In Living Color”.

According to Thomas, he remembers the day he met Will Smith like it was yesterday.

“I was just a brother in the right place, at the right time,” said Thomas. “I was a broke stand-up comic, had $11 in my pocket, caught the bus to the Laugh Factory in Hollywood. (I) sat in a 13-hour line, just to do three minutes on amateur night, got off stage, Will Smith was sitting in the front row of the comedy club…”

He worked on the show for four years, which was more than 80 episodes.

Thomas said when he’s on stage doing an act, he will talk about anything that comes to mind.

“I talk about everything and anything under the sun. I’m not a political dude, I just talk about stuff that comes to mind,” said Thomas. “For example, the potholes in Detroit. You ever hit a pothole in Detroit? I rented a car last summer, was driving around, I hit a pothole so deep it felt like I flew off a bridge. It cracked my rim, busted my tire, and I farted at the same time.”

According to Thomas, he also has a comic book called “The Funny Don’t Stop.”

“It’s a comic book. I found an amazing illustrator that turned all my jokes into animation and illustration,” said Thomas.

To learn more about Thomas’ other projects, and to hear about this weekend’s show, watch the video above.