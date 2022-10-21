Go retro at this record store

Albums, 45s, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, VHS tapes and more... If it’s old school, retro media, you are going to find it at Solo Records, a gem of a shop on Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak.

Solo Records has been in business for 41 years, according to the shop’s owner Lorna Kuschel. When you walk into the store, you’ll find vintage t-shirts and notice art and posters on the wall, but it’s the music that will catch your eyes and ears. You can rummage through rows of albums and look for vintage finds. Solo Records manager Heath Craig described the shop as having a little bit of everything.

The music ranges from The Beatles to Archie Bell & The Drells, Alice Cooper, George Benson, Dave Brubeck, Ella Fitzgerald, and many others. While appearing on “Live In The D”, Solo Records also showcased an original copy of “Steamin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet”. One customer, Eric, calls Solo Records a “unique place”, and said he always finds something different when he visits.

Craig suggests keeping the room where you store your vintage music collectibles cold and dry. “Heat and water are a collectible’s worst enemy,” Craig said.

Solo Records is located at 30148 Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak. Watch the video above to get a look inside the record shop.