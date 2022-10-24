Local teenager launches fashion brand to inspire

One local 13-year old is blazing a trail to success in the fashion world. His clothing brand will be showcased during New York Fashion Week.

Langston Howard, CEO of “The Top,” and Alise Dixon, Chief Program Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan, appeared on “Live in the D” to discuss more about the brand.

“You can enjoy the road while attempting to get somewhere,” Howard explained. “You can’t just be focused on the ultimate objective; you have to be focused on the process of getting there.”

Howard, a 13-year-old student, athlete, and entrepreneur, founded his brand nine months ago. He describes his company as a motivational athletic apparel company that seeks to motivate people throughout the day. His overall goal is to have a positive impact on the fashion industry.

Dixon played a big part in how Howard got a chance to be a part of New York Fashion Week. She stated that the Boys and Girls Club is focused on mobility and providing young people with workforce-ready experiences through their industry clubs, where children can intern and gain hands-on experience. Howard, she says, is an alumnus of their Fashion Industry Club, where he spent 12 weeks learning about fashion and refining his brand. She also mentioned that five young people have paired up with five designers from throughout the country to learn one-on-one how to design, how to remain motivated, and how to produce looks that will debut during New York Fashion Week.

Howard said that he is excited about his trip to “The Big Apple.” He said that the first step in his creative process for New York Fashion Week was to find his inspiration. He says he is inspired by Black power and the film “God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines.”

With all of his responsibilities, including school, being on the student council, being CEO, and playing basketball, his advice to other kids would be to make a daily schedule so that you don’t fall behind on your tasks or overwork.

The complete interview may be seen in the video above.