How to keep pets safe during Halloween

Is everyone in your family ready for Halloween? How about your pets? Now is the time to make a plan so your furry friends may enjoy themselves safely, as it will be here in less than a week.

Devan Bianco, from Michigan Humane, returns to “Live in the D” with helpful suggestions and a new cute pet looking for a forever home.

Bianco says to keep in mind the following four things to make sure Halloween is fun and not scary for pets. First, because trick-or-treating might be scary, consider leaving your pets at home. Second, if you’re having a party, make sure there’s a safe quiet place for pets to relax. Third, while costumes are fun, ensure that your pet is comfortable wearing one. Finally, consider a festive bandana or collar.

This week’s pet of the week is Reginald. He is a two-year-old Pitbull mix who knows tricks and enjoys treats. He would do best in an active home because he is young and full of energy.