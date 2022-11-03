Michigan pair mixes up something new with sake

Canned cocktails have been around for a while, but have you tried canned sake? Sake is a traditional Japanese rice wine that you may have had at a local sushi restaurant, and one Michigan pair has decided to can it.

Sake High! co-founders Brenna Turner and Joey Labes joined “Live in the D” to discuss a new way to enjoy this adult beverage.

The couple is originally from Metro Detroit and has known each other since kindergarten. They recently relocated to Los Angeles and decided to jump on the California sake trend. Turner explained that she and Labes were visiting family in Japan when they stumbled upon a unique small brewery in Kyoto where everything is produced by hand. She said that sake is underrated and underrepresented, so they decided to create a fun brand to show that everyone may drink it at any time and in any place.

“The cans are super easy and, on the go,” Labes said. He added that the sake does not taste any different in a can since they collaborate with a winemaker in Napa, California, to ensure that the canning and bottling maintain the same product manufactured in Japan.

According to the couple, the cocktails are free of gluten, sulfites, acids, and tannins and don’t include any sugar, seltzer, additions, or cocktail mixer.

Sake High! will be available in Metro Detroit restaurants and grocery stores.

For more information, visit the Sake High! website and follow them on social media.

The complete interview may be seen in the video above.