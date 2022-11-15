See what this country music star is up to next

This country music icon has excited crowds across the world for decades. Garth Brooks joined Jason Carr on “Live in the D” to discuss his upcoming residency in 2023.

Brooks will be performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV beginning in May of next year.

According to Brooks, he is excited about the opportunity to perform.

“I think the only way it gets bigger than a stadium is to shrink it down to just the artist and those people that allow that artist to be an artist. So, this is going to be more like a one-on-one thing where the music gets pushed in front of the spectacle, and for me that’s always the biggest that an artist can be is when the music gets to takeover,” he said.

Brooks said his performances will be unique and unforgettable for the audience.

“For the people that come here, we’re just going to have fun,” Brooks said. “It’s going to be a night like you’ve never seen, a night like I’ve never seen, and I think that’s what makes it so special and why I’m so fired up about getting this thing started.”

According to Brooks, he’s grateful for country music and its realistic elements.

“That’s what I love about country music. It’s always about real life and it’s always here and it’s always relevant,” he said. “I’m lucky to be playing it.”

To learn more, watch the video above.