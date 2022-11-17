Let the Holiday festivities begin

If you love the holidays and all the festive events that come with them, get ready for a packed weekend! The weekend before Thanksgiving usually serves as the official kick-off to holiday festivities, and this weekend there’s something happening all over Metro Detroit.

First up, is the Wayne County Light Fest. A special “Lights On” ceremony starts Thursday evening at 6, and will feature light refreshments, live entertainment and fireworks. At the conclusion of the event will be the traditional “Flip of the Switch,” which marks the official opening of the Wayne County Light Fest. 5 miles of Hines Park will be transformed into a magical experience with more than 100,000 multi-colored lights and 50 festive displays. The Light Fest runs Wednesday-Sunday nights through Christmas Eve. The entrance is at 7651 Merriman road in Westland.

The annual Campus Martius Tree-Lighting is happening Friday with a slew of activities. The event will feature star-studded performances on stage and the ice rink, food, shopping and of course the evening’s centerpiece, the lighting of the 65-foot Norway Spruce. Activities will kick off at 5pm

Another event in Downtown Detroit happening Friday, caters to the younger crowd. “Light Up Beacon Park” will feature a Toyland theme and the lighting of a 20-foot children’s tree decked out with handmade ornaments from local students. There will also be train rides, food and a visit from Santa and a few of his Reindeer. The event starts at 5pm.

The Village of Rochester Hills shopping center will light up with over 350,000 dazzling lights. The annual Lighting The Village event will feature family/friendly entertainment, food trucks, fireworks, a visit from Santa and more. The event is Friday and starts at 6pm, with fireworks at 7:15.

The city of Royal Oak is gearing up to open its first ice skating rink. The ribbon-cutting will happen on Saturday at 11am. Festivities include live musical and ice-skating performances, hot chocolate, and more. Activities are happening Saturday and Sunday starting at 11am at Centennial Commons.

Visitors to Blake’s Farms in Armada will have the chance to ice skate starting on Saturday. They can also enjoy a mistletoe market, igloo dining and their annual tree lighting. The farm is also offering u-cut and pre-cut trees. Activities kick-off at 5:30pm.

