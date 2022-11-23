Four new movies to watch this Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving weekend is always a busy time at the movies, and with streaming services, there is even more to see over the holiday weekend.

Greg Russell, a movie critic, joined “Live in the D” for Reel Talk to talk about four new films.

The first is Steven Spielberg’s new semi-autobiographical film “The Fablemens.” The film, according to Russell, is about Spielberg growing up and wanting to make films. His parents bought him an 8-mm camera, which he used to make his own movies with the help of his friends. Russell heard about this film and said that many film critics want to be filmmakers, so seeing one about the greatest one ever, is fantastic.

Russell then talked about “Bones and All,” a horror-romance film that appears like it should have been out closer to Halloween than Thanksgiving. He explained that the film is about a group of cannibals who didn’t know each other but wanted to hang out. Also, a guy and a woman meet, fall in love, but have a situation. Russell also had the opportunity to interview the film’s star, Taylor Russell, who said that she had never read anything like the script for this film, but was pleasantly surprised by the themes. Taylor Russell adds that the character’s complexity pushes you to love someone you would not like based on their actions. The film critic gave this film three out of five reels.

Then there’s “Strange World,” a new Disney film that seems to have flown under the radar. According to Russell, the film is about a family of explorers who go out to discover new land but must navigate a strange world to get there. Russell thinks it’s great for the whole family to watch.

Finally, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” a new movie in theaters and on Netflix, reunites Daniel Craig and an ensemble cast for another whodunit. Russell believes that this is a film that can be enjoyed alone or with a group to solve the mystery. He gave it four out of five reels and believes it’s a fantastic movie to see during the holiday weekend.

The complete interview is available in the video above.