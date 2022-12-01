Shop local and enjoy holiday fun this weekend

It’s hard to believe, but December is here. Although the weather is frightful, the holiday events are in full effect. First up in Macomb County, The Macomb Ballet Company will present their annual Nutcracker Performance. It’s the company’s 21st year for the production, and the biggest one yet. There will be a new set design and debut of a new character, “Queen of the Mice.” Performances will take place Friday-Sunday at The Macomb Center for the Performing Arts.

Now to Southgate for the Winter Wonderland. On Friday a special tree lighting event will feature carolers and Santa rolling in on a firetruck and being presented with the key to the city. Train rides taking families to Santa’s North Pole Hut for photos and hot chocolate will run Friday and Saturday. The festivities kick-off Friday at 5:30p at Kiwanis Train Park.

A holiday tradition returns to Lake Orion. The annual Orion Lighted Christmas Parade will feature a “Kids in Candyland” theme. Businesses will light up the night, bands will march and festive floats will flow down the streets of Downtown Lake Orion. There will also be a special appearance by Santa. The parade starts at 6pm on Saturday.

If you didn’t make it out on Small Business Saturday, you still have the chance to support local entrepreneurs. In Southfield, the Potters Market returns after a 2-year break due to Covid. The annual event is in its 45th year and will feature more than 30,000 pieces of pottery made by local and national artists. The market is now open and runs through Sunday.

The Detroit Urban Craft Fair will bring together more than 100 makers selling handmade goods. Everything from vintage clothing, home décor, ornaments and more. The fair is happening Friday-Sunday at Detroit’s Masonic Temple.

For more details watch the video above.