Here’s a fun way to make memories over the holidays

Days of Giving: Kalahari on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Today we are continuing our days of giving, featuring all kinds of gift ideas.

Kalahari Resorts is a place where you can have a big splash with the kids for the holidays.

Amber Gang, spokesperson for Kalahari Resorts, joined co-host Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss why it is a family getaway that can make you forget it is winter.

Gang said Kalahari Resorts is a park and stay, and it is all under one roof. She also said you can stay and play in one of its 890 guest rooms, and water park admission is included with all registered guests. There are one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and five-bedroom villas with kitchens and fireplaces at the resort.

According to Gang, Kalahari in Sandusky, Ohio, is home to the largest indoor waterpark. In addition to the slides, giant wave pools, and kiddie areas, it also features a flow rider, a lazy river, and an adult swim-up bar.

She also said if you don’t want to get wet, the resort includes a large arcade room with 100 games, laser tag, mini golf, and an escape room. For the guests who want to pamper themselves, Kalahari has a newly renovated spa that offers treatments like massages, manicures, pedicures, saunas, and a halotherapy salt room.

Watch the video above for the full interview.