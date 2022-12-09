A familiar face is back on screen this weekend

There are plenty new movies available to view this weekend both in theaters and from the luxury of your home.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined “Live in the D” for the Reel Talk to talk about three new movies.

Let’s begin with “Emancipation,” Will Smith’s first film since “the slap,” now streaming on Apple TV+. This film is based on a true story about an enslaved person in Louisiana who, together with others, escaped to the north. It depicts the challenges and tribulations they faced. This is a heavy drama for Swmith, and Russell gives it four and a half reels our of five for being a powerful and moving film.

Next, a Netflix film that takes a fresh approach to the story of “Pinocchio;” this is not the 1942 Disney classic. Russell says Guillermo del Toro worked on this picture for 10 years and that it is a stop motion film. The plot revolves around Geppetto, who lost his son in real life and longed for a little boy. Russell gives this film four reels and warns that children under the age of 10 may be confused or scared.

Finally, a well-known Broadway musical is getting another movie treatment. “Matilda The Musical”, starring Emma Thompson, is out in theaters today. Greg has heard that people are loving this, especially the musical element, because they get to sing along and have fun. He also mentioned that children get to giggle since all of the adults are evil.

