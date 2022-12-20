Check out these great gift ideas for your pets or the pet lover in your life

Does your holiday shopping list include something for Fido, Fluffy or another furry loved one?

Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane joined “Live in the D” with some purr-fect gift ideas and a lovely new puppy in need of a home.

According to Bianco, the following are great gift ideas for pets:

Favorite snack, toy new collar or leash

Gift card to a pet-specific store

Make a gift in pet’s honor to a local animal shelter

Jody is a four-year-old Pitbull mix who is an adventurous, active young dog weighing 38 pounds and is the perfect size for any type of home. She is selective about her dog friends and kids, so if you have a pet or children, bring them down to the shelter to see whether they get along. She is an active dog that enjoys long walks and visits to the park, but she also enjoys relaxing.

For whoever adopts today’s Pet Of The Week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees.

