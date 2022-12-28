Amazon offers tips for job seekers in 2023

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With more than 26,000 employees in Michigan, Amazon is constantly looking for opportunities to help associates learn and grow, both professionally and personally.

Looking into 2023, Amazon’s local HR leader Quinn Purifoy sees Detroiters already setting their New Year’s Resolutions and highlights a few ways in which Amazon is helping its employees achieve their goals.

1. Health and wellness-oriented benefits

These benefits play a large role when considering a new job. At Amazon, comprehensive benefits begin on the first day of work in Metro Detroit, include unique access to healthcare clinics exclusively available for Amazon employees and their families. Amazon Neighborhood Health Centers are located in Royal Oak, Westland and Brownstown, and they’re full service with waiting times less than five minutes.

2. Kick-starting or continuing education

This can help job-seekers or hourly associates explore new career paths in 2023. Purifoy says that hourly Amazon employees are given free, pre-paid college tuition through Amazon’s national virtual education partners, as well as local partners, including Wayne State University, Eastern Michigan University, Henry Ford College and Washtenaw Community College.

3. Setting long-term career goals

Such goals may offer a defined path for employees that seek to grow their career with a company. Amazon offers a variety of paths for employees who wish to advance their careers, with more than 20 operations facilities here in Metro Detroit and opportunities for all skills and backgrounds, according to Purifoy.

Visit this website to learn more information about Amazon’s comprehensive benefits, career opportunities and other important resources to take control of 2023.

