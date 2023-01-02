The Isley Brothers share their love for Detroit

Detroit hosts some of the biggest names in the music business every year. The Isley Brothers, who are known for songs like “It’s Your Thing” and “Foot Steps in the Dark,” recently performed a concert in Detroit.

Ron and Ernie Isley spoke with Tati Amare on “Live in the D” about their love for Detroit.

With classics like “That Lady,” “Summer Breeze,” and “Fight The Power” spanning six decades, Ron Isley says the time flew by and all they did was have fun.

According to Ernie Isley, this is one of the most joyful and celebratory periods in their whole career because they are taking part in something unprecedented in the music industry.

“Nobody has started in the 1950s and charted in every decade since,” Ernie Isley noted. “That’s historic.”

Ron Isley said that Beyonce is a huge fan of the group and that he had a phone conversation with her mother, Tina Knowles, about doing a song with them, and she accepted in five minutes.

When asked about their favorite song, Ron Isley mentioned “Shout,” which was their first big record in 1959.

“We’ve been fortunate to have divine grace over everything,” Ernie Isley said. “Over our lives, over our health, over our longevity, and over the musical inspiration.”

Ron Isley said that Detroit is their favorite city, followed by Chicago and New York.

The complete interview can be seen in the video above.