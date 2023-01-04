Mix up mocktails for Dry January

Have you heard of Dry January? Instead of ditching the sugar or carbs to start the new year, some people are saying so long to alcohol.

The month-long Dry January challenge encourages people to go alcohol-free, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a fancy drink in the form of a “mocktail”.

Trevor Wheeler, the bar manager at The Meeting House in Rochester, shared some mocktails recipes on “Live In The D”.

First, Wheeler mixed up drink called Healing Word, which uses non-alcoholic spirits. Wheeler said this drink is like a non-alcoholic version of a French 75 cocktail. He started with Seedlip Garden, which he described as “botanical”. Next, Wheeler added a non-alcoholic version of bitters to bring down the sweetness. He said it mimics an Aperol. The next step was to add lemon juice and peach syrup. After that, he shook up the ingredients and poured the drink into a glass that had a little bit of soda water at the bottom. This mocktail is garnished with a dehydrated lemon.

The next drink Wheeler mixed up was a Lavender Lemonade. It’s made with water and equal parts lemon juice and lavender syrup. You shake it and pour it over ice. Wheeler explained that you can make lavender syrup at home from dehydrated lavender. You steep it for about 20 minutes and strain it, he said. If you’re not steering clear of alcohol, Wheeler said you can replace the water in the recipe with an ounce and a half of your favorite Vodka or Gin.

The Meeting House has a variety of mocktails on its menu. The restaurant is located at 301 Main Street in Rochester.

Watch the video above to see Wheeler make the mocktail recipes.