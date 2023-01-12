Debra Jo Rupp steps back into the role of Kitty Forman

“That ‘70s Show” helped to make Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama big stars, when they played the roles of Kelso, Jackie, and Fez, respectively. Now the next generation of teens is picking up the story in a new series called “That ‘90s Show”.

The new series brings back some familiar faces, including the dynamic duo of Debra Jo Rupp who plays the role of Kitty and her husband Red played by Kurtwood Smith. The Formans’ Wisconsin home is once again filled with family and friends when their granddaughter comes to spend the summer with them.

“Kitty lives in a very cheerful world and she’s quite positive, and I think she’s very happy to be busy again,” Rupp said. “I think the empty nest thing is not Kitty’s thing at all.”

Rupp’s character isn’t the only one showing her emotions. The actress said she cried when she returned to her old role and got to see many of her former castmates. “It was just so amazing to see all of them,” Rupp said. “They’ve all turned into such wonderful people.”

Much of the inspiration for the character of Kitty comes from Rupp’s own mother, she said. The actress explained that she herself has a darker or drier sense of humor. The writers got to know her and wrote to her strengths, Rupp said.

“It just became this kind of beautiful thing to play and this kind of beautiful world to live in,” Rupp shared. “I’ve never had anything like it. It’s very special,” she added.

You can see Kitty back in action when “That ‘90s Show” premieres on Netflix on January 19th. Watch the video above to hear more about the new series.