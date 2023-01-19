Must try body art trends

Tattoos are cool but many people may not want to experience the pain of getting one or they just have not made up their minds on exactly what they want. Well, there is a solution for those noncommittal tattoo lovers who want to try different styles. Temporary body art is the trend that is allowing people to decorate their bodies without the pain!

A tip for applying adhesive body jewels: apply rubbing alcohol to the surface area of your skin to get rid of any moisturizer, makeup, or oils which could result in the adhesive jewels being less sticky.

If you want to be “a little more extreme” you can purchase sheer tattoo sleeves for $16 available at some retailers to show off your temporary style!

