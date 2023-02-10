Bring out your wild side with these zebra print patterns

Get creative with these styles. – It is time to get rid of those solid colors and bring out the patterns. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to give some tips on how to include zebra prints into any unique style.

If an entire outfit of zebra print is too bold for you, Jordan said “scale it back.” You can incorporate the print in other parts of your outfit like your shoes, a scarf, or watch strap. Zebra print is not only limited to clothing because you could also use this pattern in your interior design.

If you are feeling creative, you can take a blank white shoe and black acrylic paint to create your own personalized zebra print style. Jordan said that the pattern “transitions into tiger” when you incorporate brown instead of white into the pattern.

To learn more about zebra print patterns, watch the video above.