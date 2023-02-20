Detroit concert will take you back in time

If the names Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sarah Vaughan gets you in the mood for some great Jazz music then get ready for an upcoming show that will transform you to a time when their tunes dominated the music world.

The “Satin Doll Revue” is happening in the D, and will feature 11 artists portraying 11 legendary Jazz singers. Playing the role of Billie Holiday is performer and producer of the show Sky Covington, who paid a visit to “Live in the D.”

“It’s about going back to a simpler time when Jazz filled our homes and filled our neighborhoods,” Covington said about the “Satin Doll Revue.” She also gave a sneak peek of her performance. The concert takes place Saturday at Bert’s Warehouse Theater in Eastern Market.

