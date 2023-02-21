How you can help your cat have a healthy life

Also, meet the energetic kitten, Raja. – Kittens are indeed adorable and keeping them happy and healthy is important. Lish Dorset from Michigan Humane joined Tati Amare and AJ Williams on “Live in the D” to share ways to keep your feline friends in tip top shape. Dorset said that a key to keeping your pet healthy is to make a veterinary appointment once or twice a year.

Here are a few ways to prepare your cat for their trip to the vet:

1. Get your cat ready for their appointment ahead of time.

2. Get them used to their pet carrier.

3. Make the carrier comfortable with blankets.

4. Put their favorite toys inside so they know it is safe for them.

This week’s Pet Of The Week is Raja, an energetic kitten. The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s pet.

If you would like to see more about caring for your pet watch the video above.