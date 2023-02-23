African American art exhibit opens in Southfield

During this final weekend of Black History Month, events are still taking place throughout the area including in Southfield, where a new art exhibit is opening. The “Visions” art exhibition will feature artworks by local African American artists on display in the main lobby of the Southfield City Hall. An opening reception is Friday, February 24, and the exhibit runs through April 28.

In Macomb County, the New Baltimore Lions Winterfest kicks off Thursday. This is the 30th year for the event that will feature various activities. Guests will enjoy heated tents, live bands, food trucks, a fishing tournament, family activities, and new this year, a steak cook-off. The event goes through Sunday in Downtown New Baltimore.

If you’re in the mood for some outdoor fun while staying warm inside, head over to Outdoorama. The event is celebrating its 50th year, and will feature over 5 acres of boats, conservation displays, fishing and hunting gear, educational seminars, and more. The event runs Thursday-Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

If you’re looking for an event to warm you up, check out the “Chili in the Ville,” chili cookoff. 13 Downtown Northville restaurants will participate in this heated competition. The city and township fire departments will also get in on the action. Visitors can enjoy zoo themed ice sculptures that will line the streets, purchase 8 sample tickets, then vote for their favorite. The event is Saturday from 1p - 5p.

Lastly, if you’re looking to get fit and stay warm, while getting your groove on, head to the Detroit Riverfront. The Winter Hustle at Valade Park is Saturday from 1 - 3p. Professional dance instructors will give lessons on the popular Detroit dance moves.