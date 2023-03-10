A movie worth the scream this weekend

It is officially the weekend so that means that it is time to spend a few hours at the theaters for new flicks. If you don’t want to get out of the house because of the weather than cozy up at home because the 95th Academy Awards airs on Sunday. Greg Russell joined Tati Amare and guest-host Jasen Magic to chat about what’s going on this weekend.

Scream VI returns in theaters for another saga. That’s right, Ghostface is back and is bringing more terror. Russell gave this film 4 reels because “the fans liked it.”

As the 95th Academy Awards approach, here are a few of Russell’s picks for the actors/actresses who take home the award.

· For best supporting actress, Russell said Angela Bassett for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

· For best supporting actor, Russell said Ke Huy Quan for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

· For best actress, Russell said Michelle Yeoh for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

· For best actor, Russell said Austin Butler for his role in Elvis.

