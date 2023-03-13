Metro Detroit woman puts a sweet twist on skin care

Skin care has become very popular in recent years, whether it’s soap, body scrubs, body butters, or oil skin care. Camilla Rice, owner of Green Olive Soaps, joined Tati Amare and guest co-host Randy Henry to chat about her skin care brand and how she has turned her soaps into the shapes of sweet desserts.

Green Olive Soaps was created due to Rice’s son having eczema. Rice said, ”There were a lot of products that weren’t out there for him and the one’s that were, were very expensive. So, I decided to create a formula.” She said that she stared off with unscented soaps and expanded to body butters and more.

Green Olive Soaps offer eco-friendly products. “My soap bars all have pure coconut honey, pure olive oil, pure shea butter, pure avocado oil,” said Rice.

To learn more about Green Olive Soaps, watch the video above.