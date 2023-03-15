Go green for St. Patrick’s Day

It’s time to sham-rock and roll because St. Patrick’s Day is right around the clover. And there is no better way to celebrate the holiday than to mix your own customized drinks. Deena Marie the owner of Posh Potions Mobile Bar joined Tati Amare and guest co-host Randy Henry to talk about what cocktails that you could make at home.

The “Twisted Shamrock” is a cocktail that contains alcohol. Here is the recipe:

· 1 ounce Peach Schnapps

· 1 ounce Sweet Sour mix

· 2 ounce Green Apple Pucker

· 2 ounces of Vodka

· Pineapple juice

· Shake together and add ice

For those who don’t want alcohol, “After the rainbow” is a mocktail for all to try. Here is the recipe:

· Lemon-lime juice

· Pineapple juice

· Sprite

· Add ice

· Garnish drink with rainbow candy

To learn more about Posh Potions Mobile Bar, watch the video above.