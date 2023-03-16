Home shows and world renowned performances, all happen this weekend in the D

Spring is less than a week away, and there are a couple of events to help you prepare your home for the upcoming season.

First in Ann Arbor, the Home, Garden and Lifestyle show returns. The 31st annual event will feature more than 100 exhibitors, from designers and suppliers, to skilled craftspeople and more. The show happens Saturday and Sunday at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Ann Arbor.

Now over to Huntington Place for the Detroit Home and Garden show. Homeowners looking to spruce up their home will be able to connect with home improvement experts. There will also be demos and seminars, and a special appearance by Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from HGTV’s hit series “Bargain Block”. The event is Saturday through Sunday at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit.

If you’re in the mood for a couple of world renowned performances, you’re in luck. The extraordinary dancers with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will grace the stage in Detroit this weekend. The 22-city North American tour makes a stop right here in the D. Performances from the company, that’s now in it’s seventh decade, will include classics, as well as new productions. Performances take place Friday through Sunday at the Detroit Opera House.

The one and only Detroit Youth Choir is hitting the stage this weekend in the D. Fresh off their time on “Americans Got Talent: All Stars,” the extremely talented kids now bring that energy home. The choir will perform their greatest hits from AGT, and more. The concert happens Sunday at 5 p.m. at Orchestra Hall.

(Above Photo Credit: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Alvin Ailey’s Revelations. Photo by Paul Kolnik)