Singer Kem celebrates his career in music

His hit songs include “Love Calls” and “Share My Love”. Recording artist Kem returned to Detroit to share the release of his upcoming album which he recorded live at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. Kem joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to let fans know what they can expect.

Kem’s live album is set to be released to commemorate his 20th year anniversary of signing with Motown records. Kem said, “It’s breathtaking. It’s overwhelming to be on a label that was the home for Stevie Wonder, the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, and the Temptations.”

Kem said that recording his album at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre was the “perfect place” because it’s one of his favorite venues in the world. Kem is also set to release a memoir titled Share My Life: A Journey of Love, Faith, and Redemption.

To learn more about Kem, watch the video above.