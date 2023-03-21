How you can get your pet ready for springtime

Springtime in Michigan is officially here. With that, we all know that our beloved dogs and cats want to go outside to enjoy the weather too. Devan Bianco joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Anthony White to give advice on how to get our pets ready for the weather change.

Here are some tips Bianco says will help you to keep your furry friend safe:

1. Check their collars and harnesses to ensure they are not too tight or too loose. Take a trip to the pet store for a new collar or harness if you see any damage to the current one.

2. Make sure that your pet’s vaccines are up to date. Schedule a vet appointment to check on your pet’s health if necessary

3. Check the status of your pet’s flea, tick, and heartworm prevention medication.

4. Confirm your pet’s microchip information.

This week’s Pet of the Week is Logan, a lovable and friendly one year old pup. The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s pet.