Traditional dance with a unique flare is just one event happening this weekend in Detroit

Springtime has officially sprung, and with it comes fun weekend events.

First up, who’s ready for some “futbol” or “football,” not American football, but soccer. It’s the home opener for Detroit City FC. The team will face off against Indy Eleven at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. There will be food trucks, drinks, and thousands of fans decked out in team gear. Kick off is Saturday at 4 p.m.

In Macomb County, it’s “Step Afrika.” The performances blend black fraternities and sororities stepping style with traditional African dances. The show includes songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The Performance takes place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Macomb Community Performing Arts Center in Clinton Township.

The city of Warren will hold their annual Spring Carnival this Saturday. The event features inflatables, games, balloon sculpturing, egg hunts, and more. The event happens at the Warren Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In Midtown Detroit it’s the “Marche Du Nain Rouge.” The annual parade to trick the Nain with costumes and more will be held in the Cass Corridor. Participants will gather Sunday at 1 p.m. at Canfield and Second for a Detroit celebration and entertainment.

