Andre Rieu, known as ‘King of the Waltz,’ set for concert in the D

He’s been dubbed the “King of the Waltz.”

Andre Rieu, a classical musician, has toured the world giving concerts. This fall, he’ll make a stop in Detroit.

Rieu concerts are very unique, as he travels with his very own orchestra. It’s the largest privately owned orchestra in the world.

The colorful performances are interactive with the audience. Rieu says what he enjoys most about performing in the U.S. is the audience.

“They are so hungry, they drive thousands of miles to see me,” he said.

Rieu and his Johann Strass Orchestra will be in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena for a performance on Sept. 13. Tickets are on sale now.

