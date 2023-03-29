Wayne State grad is taking on ‘Chicago’ by storm

Come on Detroit, why don’t we paint the town because the popular musical Chicago is bringing “all that jazz” to the Fisher Theatre. Although Roxie and Velma are the stars of the show, there will be a special performer on stage. Wayne State University grad James Vessell will perform for the first time on the stage of the Fisher Theatre here in Detroit.

As a graduate of Wayne State University, Vessell said that his alma mater has prepared him so well for his career. Vessel said, “Wayne State has such a great well-rounded program. I did all different styles of dance.” He also said that he came into the program at Wayne State without dance experience, but he worked hard because he wanted to do it all.

Vessell said that the production for Chicago is slightly different than the movie. Vessell said that audience members will see more in-depth characters throughout the show.

To see more of James Vessell’s interview, watch the video above.