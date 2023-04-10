Artist finds inspiration for album in small Michigan town

It’s a small town in Northern Michigan and “Good Hart” is receiving love from a Detroit musician. Singer/songwriter John D. Lamb paid a visit to “Live in the D” where he spoke about how the decision was made to name his recent album after the small town located between Harbor Springs and Mackinaw City.

“That’s where we recorded the record, we started it there,” Lamb told host Tati Amare. He says while staying at an artists’ residency in town he invited his producer and guitar player to come up from Detroit. They found inspiration being in the quint town with views of Lake Michigan. The new album titled “Good Hart,” features songs paying homage to Detroit, and Lamb performed the track “I Work At Wixom (But I live In Detroit)” live on the show.

To see the performance and learn more about where you can see Lamb live, click on the video above.