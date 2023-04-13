Have you seen what a modern senior living community looks like?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

How does this sound - life in a community where everything you want to do is within walking distance, you have social events programmed every week and it’s all for an affordable cost.

Sounds pretty great right? Well, most hope to find that when they move into a senior living facility, but how do you know you’re picking the right one for you?

We spoke to Jazmine Thomas, one of the experts at Allegria Village, one of the largest Senior Living Communities in the state, to see what you should consider before picking out your retirement home.

First of all, did you know you can move into a senior living community at age 55? The idea of these facilities is to provide a home and a community as you age. Places like Allegria Village offer many different home options, everything from independent living, which is like having your own apartment, to assisted living. They will also have options for rehabilitation services as well, in case you only need assistance for a limited time.

Another important aspect of these facilities is allowing people to continue the activities they love. Do you love starting your day off in the pool? Can you not imagine a summer without golfing? Have you always wanted to try pickleball? Allegria Village has all of these right on site.

If you are not as active, they will frequently still have other clubs and activities for you to join. Thomas says their happy hour is super popular, but they also have several card clubs, Tai Chi and a travel group.

For more details and a special offer, watch the video above. If you would like to see if Allegria Village could be your new home, and to schedule a tour, click or tap here.