Spring clean your closet and all those clothes

When you think of spring cleaning most tend to think of cleaning out the basement or garage, but cleaning out your closet is a place that most people get overwhelmed with cleaning. Carolyn Webb from Clothes Mentor in Rochester Hills joined Tati Amare and guest-host Lauren Crocker on “Live In the D” to talk about ways to organize your closet.

One of the main reasons that some people find it difficult to get their closet together is because people believe that they don’t have enough clothes. Webb said the goal is to look at your closet, be Earth friendly, and go through it with purpose.

Here a few tips to consider when organizing your closet:

1. If you have items with tags that you cannot fit, consider selling them.

2. If you have slightly worn, clothing that is in great condition, think about if you can sell it or donate it.

3. Look for signs of stains or rips on clothing that you are considering donating.

4. If you cannot donate items due to their condition, you could recycle them and use them as cleaning cloths.

To learn more about spring closet cleaning, watch the video above.