Keri Russell is ‘The Diplomat’ in new series

Actress Keri Russell is back on TV for the Netflix show titled The Diplomat. Russell stars as Katherine “Kate” Wyler who is a diplomat to the United Kingdom. Debra Cahn is the creator of the show and said the show follows a woman who faces an unexpected change. “The show is about an ambassador who is on her way to do very meaningful work that is important to her, and important to the country in Afghanistan. And then gets plucked out of that and placed into a role where she is ambassador to the United Kingdom,” said Cahn.

Russell said that portraying Kate Wyler is “really fun”, and that she enjoys embodying a character that is not always the most “glamorous”. Russell has starred in the TV show “The Americans” and is no stranger to international relations roles. She said that she likes portraying these roles. “I think the backdrop of these shows is always intriguing, but to me the heart of it, or what really draws me in it, tends to be more the relationships,” said Russell.

Season one of “The Diplomat” out now on Netflix.

