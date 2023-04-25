It’s kitten season! Here’s how you can help them find a home

This is the time of year when many litters are born, and that means plenty of cute little kittens will be up for adoption. With that in mind, Michigan Humane can use your assistance in caring for baby animals.

You’ve heard of a wedding registry or baby shower registry, well Michigan Humane has their own registry of things they need to care for this influx of kittens. Everything from bottles to food, to toys and blankets will be needed. These items will go to the foster parents who will help raise them so they can be adopted. Click or tap here to see the registry.

If you are interested in fostering, they are always looking for more foster parents. Call 866-M-HUMANE for more info on being a foster parent.

They also introduced us to Porterhouse, a 3-year-old shy cat. Once she gets more familiar with you, however, she will warm up to be quite the love bug. She doesn’t have a lot of restrictions when it comes to adopting, just someone to give her some extra love an attention so she can come out of her shell. If you are interested in adopting Porterhouse, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay all the standard adoption fees.