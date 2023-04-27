Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month and more this weekend

April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and to celebrate the Sky Covington’s “Satin Doll Revue Encore Performance” will take place on Saturday. The Revue will feature songs from legendary Jazz vocalists performed by some of the greatest Jazz performers of our time. Detroit’s own Kimmie Horne will pay homage to Sarah Vaughan, while Sky Covington brings the sounds of Billie Holiday. Several other performances will take place throughout the evening. The Revue happens Saturday at Bert’s Warehouse in Eastern Market, doors open at 7 p.m., and showtime’s at 8 p.m..

If you want to take a dive “under the sea”, check out the “Little Mermaid,” presented by the Macomb Ballet. The new production closes out the company’s 40th anniversary season, and will feature colorful and majestic fish, eels, jellyfish, and of course the evil sea witch. The production runs Friday through Sunday at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township.

We’ve all heard of Comic Con, but what about Sneaker Con? Well, it’s a thing, a huge thing, and it’s coming to the D. The sneaker show is traveling to 30+ cities with a stop in Detroit on Saturday. The show features a huge space for vendors and attendees to sell, buy, and trade footwear. Sneaker Con happen from Noon to 7 p.m. at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit.

For more info on what’s happening around Metro Detroit this weekend, click the video above.