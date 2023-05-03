Metro Detroit soccer team plans to score big this season

Get ready soccer fans because the AFC Ann Arbor men’s and women’s club is kicking into a new season this Saturday. Austin Salazar and Emily Eitzman play for the team and said that there is one team, but two separate sides. “AFC Ann Arbor is a semi-professional soccer team in Ann Arbor. We have a men’s side and a women’s side and for the women’s team, we actually have our first game this Saturday at Pioneer High School,” said Eitzman.

The club has also produced notable alumni. Eitzman said, “Last year, from our women’s team, we had two players get some pretty big contracts with Manchester United and Washington Spirit. So, it was super exciting for the club.” Salazar said the men also had huge milestones with “three” or “four “professional signings within the past two years.

Eitzman said that she came to be a part of AFC Ann Arbor through one of her coaches during her junior year in high school. Salazar said that former players of the club said great things about it, and he thought it was the best step for his end goal of being on a professional team.

To learn more about AFC Ann Arbor watch the video above.