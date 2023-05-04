Cinco De Mayo, other festive events happening this weekend

The weather in Metro Detroit is finally expected to warm up this weekend, so it’s a perfect time to get out and enjoy.

Cinco De Mayo is on Friday, but the party will go through Sunday. If you’re looking for a twist on the celebration, check out the “Cinco De Mile” 5k walk/run. The event that raises funds for Mental Health Awareness takes you 3 laps around the perimeter of Clark Park in Southwest Detroit. The run/walk happens on Friday from 5:30 pm. to 8 p.m..

For those in a more festive mood a Cinco De Mayo fiesta kicks off Friday at 21st and Bagley streets in Southwest Detroit. The party continues Saturday till 8 p.m., and then on Sunday it’s the 58th annual Cinco De Mayo parade. Floats, bands, dancers, cars and trucks proudly waving the Mexican flag will flow down West Vernor Highway. The parade starts at 12 p.m. at Patton Park on Woodmere and Vernor.

Another parade happens Sunday and celebrates Greek culture. The 21st annual Detroit Greek Independence Day parade will feature 60+ groups from traditional dancers, Greek honor guards, community leaders, and more. The parade starts at 3 p.m. inside Campus Martius Park, and marches through Greektown in Downtown Detroit.

Lastly, a family fun event happening on the Detroit River. The Sturgeon Day event will feature games, arts and crafts, and hands on learning activities, also the chance to get close and personal with these fascinating fish. The event happens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Milliken State Park on Detroit’s Riverfront.